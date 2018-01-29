Joburg woman survives rock-throwing incident
The moment Khadeeja Gani heard a loud bang on the roof of her car as she was driving on the N1 highway over the weekend‚ she knew she was in danger.
"It happened so fast‚" recalled Gani‚ who kept a cool head and managed to escape unharmed after a rock was flung from the Olifantsfontein bridge onto her Toyota Rav4 on Sunday.
"I was coming from Pretoria. My dad was driving in front of me and my brother-in-law was behind me. I was in the middle lane and as we approached the Olifantsfontein bridge‚ I heard a loud bang‚" said Gani. "I couldn't stop because I thought it may be a hijacking. I slowed down and continued on driving and we stopped a few offramps later to check the damage."
Neither she‚ her father or brother-in-law had noticed any suspicious activity at the bridge as they approached. The sunroof of her car was damaged.
"Luckily‚ the tray [for the sunroof] was closed. I heard the bang and the tray then flew off‚" she said.
She did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
Gani said she could not think of a way she could have prevented this from happening.
"People say you should change lanes when driving near a bridge but there is no way to actually stop it‚" she said.
Better policing of the bridges could however assist the situation.
"We see a lot of cops and roadblocks near the offramps but if we could perhaps have one or two patrol cars on the bridges‚ it could be better‚" she added.
Gani opened a case with the police on Monday.
In December‚ Amina Haffejee and her seven-year-old brother Abdhur Raheem were killed when a rock thrown from a bridge above the N2 near Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ struck their car.
The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back‚ hitting her brother.
A spate of similar attacks have incidents have happened in the same area.
Earlier this month‚ a truck driver sustained critical injuries after a stone-throwing incident led to his truck crashing into another vehicle near Lanseria airport in Randburg.