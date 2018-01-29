The moment Khadeeja Gani heard a loud bang on the roof of her car as she was driving on the N1 highway over the weekend‚ she knew she was in danger.

"It happened so fast‚" recalled Gani‚ who kept a cool head and managed to escape unharmed after a rock was flung from the Olifantsfontein bridge onto her Toyota Rav4 on Sunday.

"I was coming from Pretoria. My dad was driving in front of me and my brother-in-law was behind me. I was in the middle lane and as we approached the Olifantsfontein bridge‚ I heard a loud bang‚" said Gani. "I couldn't stop because I thought it may be a hijacking. I slowed down and continued on driving and we stopped a few offramps later to check the damage."

Neither she‚ her father or brother-in-law had noticed any suspicious activity at the bridge as they approached. The sunroof of her car was damaged.

"Luckily‚ the tray [for the sunroof] was closed. I heard the bang and the tray then flew off‚" she said.

She did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Gani said she could not think of a way she could have prevented this from happening.