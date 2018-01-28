In the months leading up to his death‚ Bra Hugh Masekela found love and comfort in the arms of a woman named Nomsa‚ it was revealed at the music icon's memorial on Sunday.

Friends‚ family and fans of the legendary musician gathered at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus to pay tribute to the star.

During her speech‚ Bra Hugh's sister Barbara acknowledged his children and the women who showered him with the love over the years.

Barbara introduced the woman‚ who stole Bra Hugh's heart during his final days to mourners by asking her to stand up in the packed auditorium.

"In his final days he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her‚ and she was devoted to him to the end."