Rwanda reopens border with Uganda but says grievances remain

Rwanda on Monday reopened a border crossing with Uganda closed three years ago when the government accused Kampala of harassing its nationals and supporting dissidents bent on removing the government in Kigali.

In turn the government of President Yoweri Museveni accused Rwanda of conducting illegal espionage in Uganda, which suffered a huge drop in exports with the border closed.

Officials from both side hailed the reopening, allowing a resumption of trade and some people to move back and forth. But the comments of a Rwanda government spokesperson to Rwandan television on Sunday signal the animosity still lingers.

Deputy government spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda told Rwanda TV that though the border was reopening, Uganda had not yet addressed all of Kigali's grievances.

“It does not mean that cases of beatings, torture and deportations of Rwandan nationals are over. It does not mean that the people, based in Uganda, who want to destabilise Rwanda have stopped. We hope it is a good move towards stopping all that,” he said.