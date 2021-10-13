South Africa considered for Moderna plant site

Rwanda, Senegal and SA could be potential locations for Moderna's planned vaccine factory in Africa, the US drugmaker's co-founder and chairman said as it steps up its search for a site on the continent.

Moderna said last week it would build a plant in Africa to produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines a year, including its Covid-19 shot, as pressure grows on pharmaceutical companies to manufacture drugs in lower-income countries.

Noubar Afeyan, a biochemical engineer of Armenian origin who cofounded Moderna in 2010, said in an interview with Reuters late on Monday that the selection process would likely intensify now it has announced its Africa plans.

Health experts have said Rwanda, Senegal and SA could be candidates because they either have existing vaccine expertise and production, or have expressed an interest in developing such an industry.

Asked by Reuters whether those three countries were on Moderna's list of potential candidates, Afeyan said: “I can confirm that, yes.”