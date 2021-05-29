Little food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano

Families fleeing a volcano eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera.

At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava spreading towards Goma on Saturday last week, destroying 3,000 homes along the way and cutting a major road used to bring aid to the strife-torn region.

The lava stopped just short of the city limits, but thousands more people fled early on Thursday when the government warned that the volcano, one of the world's most active, could erupt again.

Many escaped to Sake, a town 13 miles (20 km) northwest of Goma that is prone to cholera outbreaks, UNICEF said.

People slept wherever they could - on the side of the road and inside classrooms and a church. Kabuo Asifiwe Muliwavyo, 36, told Reuters she and her seven children had not eaten since arriving on Thursday.

"They told us that there will be a second eruption and that there will be a big gas explosion," she said as she cradled her crying one-year-old. "But since we moved, there is nothing here ... We are starving."

Around 400,000 people need support or protection, the UN children's fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"With an increased risk of a cholera outbreak, we are appealing for urgent international assistance to avert what could be a catastrophe for children," UNICEF's representative in Congo, Edouard Beigbeder, said.