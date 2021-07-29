Africa

Rwanda says it has killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique

By Reuters - 29 July 2021 - 13:09
Rwandan soldiers line up to receive their UN peacekeeping medals for their work in Juba, South Sudan in 2019. Soldiers from Rwanda a 1,000-strong force to Mozambique to help combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency.
Image: Supplied

Rwanda killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique in fighting this week, an army spokesperson said on Thursday adding that a Rwandan soldier had sustained a minor injury.

Rwanda has sent a 1,000-strong force to the southern African nation of Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic state-linked insurgency.

The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters.

“We mounted an ambush between Mbau and Awase where we killed two insurgents. And the rest of the fighting took place in Awase. We so far killed 14 insurgents in total,” Rwivanga said.

Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado and the fighting has brought a $20 billion natural gas project led by oil giant Total to a halt.

