Africa

Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

By reuters - 20 September 2021 - 16:02
Paul Rusesabagina says he was kidnapped in Dubai by Rwandan authorities. File photo.
Paul Rusesabagina says he was kidnapped in Dubai by Rwandan authorities. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana

A Rwandan court on Monday found Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks.

"They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group, MRCD-FLN," judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said of 20 defendants including Rusesabagina. "They attacked people in their homes, or even in their cars on the road travelling."

The case has had a high-profile since Rusesabagina, 67, was arrested last year on arrival from Dubai after what he described as a kidnapping by Rwandan authorities.

Since being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle as the hero of the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, Rusesabagina emerged as a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, based in the US. He had denied all the charges against him, while his supporters called the trial a sham and proof of Kagame's ruthless treatment of political opponents.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence on nine charges, including terrorism, arson, taking hostages and forming an armed rebel group which he directed from abroad. After the announcement of the initial verdict, one of the defendants became ill, causing a short recess which delayed verdicts on other charges and sentencing.

Rusesabagina became a global celebrity after the film, which depicted him risking his life to shelter hundreds as the boss of a luxury hotel in the Rwandan capital Kigali during the 100-day genocide when Hutu ethnic extremists killed more than 800,000 people, mostly from the Tutsi minority.

Cheadle was nominated for an Oscar for the role. Rusesabagina used his fame to highlight what he described as rights violations by the government of Kagame, a Tutsi rebel commander who took power after his forces captured Kigali and halted the genocide.

Rusesabagina's trial began in February, six months after he arrived in Kigali on a flight from Dubai. His supporters say he was kidnapped; the Rwandan government suggested he was tricked into boarding a private plane.

Human Rights Watch said at the time that his arrest amounted to an enforced disappearance, which it called a serious violation of international law. 

 

Rwandan president removes justice minister amid 'Hotel Rwanda' hero trial

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has removed the justice minister but made him ambassador to Britian amid international scrutiny over the trial of Paul ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rwanda president takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss

Arsenal fans are not alone in their disappointment at the north London team's woeful start to the Premier League after the president of Rwanda, took ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...