Three suicide bombers kill three, wound dozens in Ugandan capital

Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda's capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent MPs running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings.

The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked a nation known as a bulwark against violent Islamist militants in East Africa, and whose leader has spent years cultivating Western security support.

Islamic State claimed responsibility via the group's Amaq News Agency on an affiliated Telegram account. The nicknames of the three attackers indicated all were Ugandan.

The death toll including the three bombers was six, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said, including police officers. A diplomat told Reuters two police officers were killed.

Enanga said 33 people were being treated in hospital, including five in critical condition.

Police said intelligence indicated the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were responsible.

“Our intelligence...indicates that these are domestic terror groups that are linked to ADF,” Enanga said.