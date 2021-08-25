Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration

Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF and its biggest rival back home, the MDC Alliance, put on a show in Lusaka as they battled to outdo each other on who was closer to Zambia’s new president.

Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s president, broke away from tradition to invite rival political parties from mainly Zimbabwe, SA, Tanzania and Botswana — because “they chose the hard path of supporting our UPND [United Party for National Development] struggles when others refused to associate with us in the opposition”.

Seemingly to set the record straight, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the state media that he had had a long telephone conversation with “HH”, and they are somewhat related as his Hichilema’s wife was from the same hometown.

“The president-elect phoned me. I realised that we are related. In fact, his wife Mutinta Hichilema and I grew up in the same town of Mumbwa, west of Lusaka,” said Mnangagwa.