WHO to issue findings on Congo sexual abuse investigation by end August

The World Health Organisation, facing pressure from donors, said that an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Democratic Republic of Congo against WHO aid workers should issue findings by the end of August.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation reported last October that more than 50 women had accused aid workers from the WHO and leading charities of sexual exploitation and abuses during the Ebola outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told its annual ministerial session on Friday that any abusive behaviour was "totally incompatible with WHO's mission" and he was aware that some states were frustrated by the pace of the inquiry.

The allegations "undermine trust in WHO and threaten the critical work we are doing", he said.

The independent commission set up in Goma in March and hired an investigative firm JRR that began field investigations in early May, Tedros said.

Despite security challenges in Congo's North Kivu region and the volcanic eruptions in the past week, he said: "The team is doing its best to complete its work in time for the Commission to deliver its report by the end of August 2021".