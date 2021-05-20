Rocked by new sex claims, World Health Organisation appeals for information

Another woman said her sister died in 2019 after paying $300 on the black market for a concoction to end her pregnancy after having sex with a man who said he worked for the WHO and gave her a job as a cleaner.

Most women were hired to work in Ebola treatment centres where they would disinfect clothing and bedding for the sick and for responders. Others went to villages where they burned the belongings of Ebola victims or worked on awareness campaigns.

A total of seven organisations were named, including three UN agencies.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward and contact the community so this work can continue," Poole said. "The crucial thing as well is to look at the systemic changes that we need to make so that it doesn't happen again."

The aid sector has faced mounting calls to tackle exploitation since it emerged that Oxfam staff used sex workers in Haiti during a 2010 mission - a scandal that snowballed into widespread reports of harassment and abuse in the sector.

Several aid workers have already been dismissed in the wake of September's initial exposé by The New Humanitarian and Thomson Reuters Foundation, which involved 51 women, and several organisations named in the story have launched investigations.

The WHO set up an independent commission in October to look into the abuse claims and it will "make recommendations in terms of supporting the survivors, in terms of taking action against those who may be found guilty", Poole said on Wednesday.

"We're making sure staff is very aware of the consequences," she said, adding that the WHO had also set up a working group for victims, which is scrutinising the agency's policies for emergency operations.

This story was firt published by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly.

Reuters