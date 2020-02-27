Fashion line raises awareness of crisis in DRC cobalt mines

A Cape-Town based designer is creating a women’s collection to bring awareness to the human rights violations in the cobalt mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Daniel Moleka, 21, who was born in the DRC, said a lot of women and children are being physically and sexually abused in mines that produce the precious metal we use in technology such as our Smartphones.

Technology companies have in recent years been accused of being enablers of this abuse while the Congolese are excluded from the economic benefits of the rich resources. “I want to raise awareness for that community and I hope that this can influence people to do something,” he said.

Moleka, who is studying towards a higher certificate in creative development at Vega, said all of the proceeds of the Beni collection will be going to help the victims of abuse. He is being funded by the Widal Foundation, which was founded by DRC senator Guy Loando Mboyo and his wife Deborah Linda Loando.