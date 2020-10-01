Congo 'jobs-for-sex' expose prompts calls for greater scrutiny of aid workers

Vetting aid workers more closely and giving women more power is critical to tackle sex abuse in humanitarian crises as exposed in a joint investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian, aid experts said on Wednesday.

In the expose, 51 women recounted multiple incidents of abuse by mainly foreign aid workers during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, many saying men demanded sex to get a job or ended contracts if they refused.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Vision, and medical charity ALIMA have launched investigations on the back of the report.

Other groups named by women in the expose were Oxfam and Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Most of the organisations said they received no reports of sexual exploitation during the Ebola crisis despite setting up hotlines and other reporting mechanisms to tackle such abuse that has been a scourge of the aid sector for decades.

"We lurch from one scandal to another and keep hearing that 'lessons have been learnt'. They haven't," Sarah Champion, International Development Committee Chair for the British Parliament, said in a statement.