World

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

By Akriti Sharma - 29 May 2021 - 12:56
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Image: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalised in critical condition, British police said on Friday.

Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The other four were released on bail until next month.

Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.

Johnson has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party's executive leadership committee.

Reuters

UK policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on neck of detained Black man

London's police force suspended an officer on Friday after video footage emerged of him appearing to kneel on the head and neck of a Black man who ...
News
10 months ago

West Ham players will continue taking a knee, says Moyes

West Ham United players will take a knee in their Premier League season opener against Newcastle United on Saturday to continue raising awareness ...
Sport
8 months ago

Lewis Hamilton condemns Ecclestone's 'ignorant' racism comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Bernie Ecclestone for "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the ...
Sport
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...