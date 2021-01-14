Aid sector blasted as 'last safe haven' for sex abusers

The aid sector is rife with sexual abuse, British lawmakers said on Thursday, calling it "the last safe haven for perpetrators" despite a slew of scandals that prompted promises of a cleanup.

Lawmakers rounded on the international aid sector, saying abusers were too often allowed to act with impunity while victims felt frustrated in their search for justice.

"Our inquiry has found that abuse of beneficiaries is rife, and that the sector has effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators," said Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee.

"We heard repeatedly of abusers acting with impunity, whistle-blowers being hounded out of their jobs and victims finding it impossible to secure justice," Champion said in a statement as her committee released its report on the sector.

The aid world came under scrutiny after it emerged in 2018 that Oxfam staff had used prostitutes in Haiti during an earthquake relief mission in 2010.

Despite high-profile pledges of action, an investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian in September found sex-for-jobs abuse of women by aid workers was an "open secret" during the 2018-20 Ebola response in Congo.

Aid organisations have made improvements in tackling sexual abuse in recent years, said lawmakers, including introducing new staff training and tightening whistle-blower protections.