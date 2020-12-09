Ghana presidential candidates both confident of win; official results delayed

The two leading candidates in Ghana's presidential election said on Tuesday they are confident of victory based on their own tallies, as the schedule for the announcement of official results was delayed.

Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on Tuesday morning that President Nana Akufo-Addo held a slight lead in his bid for re-election, with 52.72% of the votes from 88% of polling stations.

But on Tuesday night, his main rival, former President John Mahama, said he had won 10 of 16 regions according to his camp's preliminary tally.

"I am happy with the results," Mahama said in a speech. "We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people."

Both sides have said they will also likely come away with a majority in the parliamentary vote.