Prof Salim Abdool Karim calls for legal action against super-spreader event organisers who break rules

One of the SA health experts involved in the fight against Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, has lamented the impact of super-spreading events like the recent 2020 Ballito Rage Festival, saying if the organisers are found to have broken the rules they should be legally charged.

This comes after close to 100 Covid-19 infections have been linked to the Ballito Rage festivities.

The event took place from November 27 to December 4 in KwaZulu-Natal. Several other editions of the annual party have either been cancelled or postponed.