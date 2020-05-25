Africa Day calls for African Steps for Change

This brief enumeration of AU policies underscores that Africa’s limitation is not a lack of policy. Rather, it is about implementation. On one hand, internal politics serve as a facilitator or hindrance to the implementation process, while Africa’s continued position of dependence and weakness in the ordering of human affairs also hampers her progress.

Africa and her diaspora therefore need to up the quality and decibels of discourse among the peoples of the continent and beyond. Despite the increasing possibilities of electronic media, Africans are still not talking sufficiently to one another, about the things that matter most to us; and certainly not audibly enough.

The African progressive intelligentsia shoulders the blame inasmuch as it possesses many of the tools for remedial action. Viewed in contrast with the decades immediately after decolonisation, the progressive intelligentsia in each one of our 54 countries today is nowhere comparable in its effectiveness in shaping the agenda. We should expect, as one of the consequences, an even slower progression, at worst a derailment of continental integrative covenants such as the Abuja Treaty because no process of social progress can be achieved without the input of the cognitive classes.

This suggests that we cannot celebrate Africa Day without reflecting on the state of the African progressive intelligentsia: what it will take to strengthen it and how to ensure its intergenerational self-reproduction. Neither can we avoid posing similar questions about the political class which is at the driver’s seat of our political and other trajectories.

A seemingly minor communication aspect is that whereas the post-1994 period has witnessed a process of place names, street and other changes in our own country, it has fallen short in honouring African heroes and heroines on the wider African continent and the diaspora as well as other non-African progressives.

The point about the naming example is that it provides an opening into the vast universe of the linkages we need between the continent, the diaspora and the world which will help shape an ecosystem of interconnection and mutuality. There is no better occasion to think through this trajectory than Africa Day.

A related problem is that, as Africans, we may not be talking often and honestly to one another about ourselves. Could it be that we have become risk-averse and accepted the phrase: “career limiting” as an immovable organising principle of life? Is this also something that we ought to discuss or altogether ignore?

“The key to a government's effectiveness and its ability to lead the nation,” wrote Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere in his October 1998 reflections on ‘Good Governance for Africa,’ “lies in a combination of three elements. First its closeness to its people, and its responsiveness to their needs and demands; in other words, democracy. Secondly, its ability to coordinate and bring into a democratic balance the many functional and often competing sectional institutions which groups of people have created to serve their particular interests. And thirdly, the efficiency of the institutions [official and unofficial] by means of which its decisions are made known and implemented throughout the country".

The African agenda has therefore internalised democracy as a sine qua non of social organisation. As Nyerere demonstrates, it also perceives that a goal rather than an isms-driven economic democracy is the best guarantor of political democracy and vice versa. Consequently, political and economic democracy should continue to serve on top of the continent’s to-do list in the interest of her all-round development agenda.

But so should good governance about which Nyerere was at pains to point out: “We cannot avoid the fact that a lot of our problems in Africa arise from bad governance. I believe that we need to improve governance everywhere in Africa in order to enable our people to build real freedom and real development for themselves and their countries.”

One suspects that these factors will assume greater significance as our continent and the world continues to battle the Covid-19 crisis. The survival of human society may well predicate on the ability of governments and global capital’s ability to appreciate the need for true human solidarity; not charity.

Africa should engage in a sustained discussion with herself about Covid-19, how it is handling the crisis and how the post-Covid-19 world should look like. If our condition of poverty and under-development was already unbearable before the Covid-19 outbreak, we should expect that the freeze in global economic activity will only make it worse.

We should anticipate that the socioeconomic consequences of Covid-19 may exacerbate the uneven distribution of resources within and between nations through such factors as internal conflict and widespread migration in and outside the continent. Managing the fallouts will require dedicated leadership and an African population steeped in the values of African and human solidarity.

Covid-19 will also require an African leadership that re-asserts Africa’s place in the ordering of human affairs so that the continent is not once again left behind in the construction of the post-Covid-19 world.

* Xola Pakati is executive mayor of the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality and chairperson of the South African Cities Network Council.