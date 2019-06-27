ANC's Cedric Frolick elected as parliament house chair - but not without drama

The National Assembly has elected the ANC's Cedric Frolick, Grace Boroto and Madala Ntombela as house chairpersons - but their election did not go unchallenged.

The election of house chairpersons usually goes ahead without any drama, but there were some objections this time around – to one candidate and also to the ANC's decision to field only ANC MPs for the positions.

As soon as ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina tabled a motion for the house to elect the trio, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen tabled a counter-motion objecting to Frolick and instead proposing the DA's own Annelie Lotriet.

Steenhuisen said at the heart of the issues lay an important principle of multi-partyism, where MPs from all parties should be represented in parliamentary structures.

He spoke about a study tour that chief whips of different parties undertook during the course of the fifth parliament to the parliaments of Ghana and the United Kingdom.

"One of the key lessons learnt in those tours was that it was encouraged in both parliaments that there are presiding officers and chairpersons from a variety of parties in those parliaments and houses as this gave more credibility to the proceedings of the particular house.