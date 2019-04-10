Nissan SA to invest R3 billion to build new Navara model

Nissan SA will spend 3 billion rand equipping its local plant to build the Japanese carmaker's new Navara model, the unit's boss said on Wednesday.

Capacity at Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, will increase by 30,000 units in the first phase, Mike Whitfield, managing director at Nissan South Africa said, while the plant’s permanent headcount will increase by 400.

"Today, we're able to announce that the Nissan South Africa Rosslyn facility will build the entire model range Nissan Navara for both local and export (markets)," Whitfield said at an event to announce the investment.

While production operations elsewhere will also build the new Navara, a pick-up, Nissan South Africa will supply the local and continental market.