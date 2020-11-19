16 people killed as Uganda's security personnel battle protests over Bobi Wine arrest
Sixteen people have been killed in Uganda over two days in operations by security personnel trying to quell protests triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine, police said in a statement.
Police added 65 people had been injured while 350 people were arrested.
Reuters
