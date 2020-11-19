Africa

16 people killed as Uganda's security personnel battle protests over Bobi Wine arrest

By Elias Biryabarema - 19 November 2020 - 16:23
Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda on November 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sixteen people have been killed in Uganda over two days in operations by security personnel trying to quell protests triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine, police said in a statement.

Police added 65 people had been injured while 350 people were arrested. 

EU says won't monitor Uganda election, limiting poll's international scrutiny

The European Union will not deploy an observer mission for Uganda's presidential election in January, an official said on Monday, after complaints ...
3 days ago

