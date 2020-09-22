ConCourt grapples with hate speech law in the Qwelane case

Former high commissioner to Uganda Jon Qwelane says he agrees with a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment passed in November 2019 which declared a section in the equality law to be unconstitutional.

Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) states that no person may publish, propagate, advocate or communicate words based on one or more of the prohibition grounds, against any person, that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to hurtful, be harmful or to incite harm and to promote or propagate hatred.

Qwelane had argued that an article he wrote in 2008 titled "Call me names - but gay is not okay" did not constitute hate speech and he could not be liable in terms of section 10 of the Act.

In that article published in the Sunday Sun, Qwelane compared gay and lesbian people to animals and suggested they were responsible for the rapid degeneration of values in society.

The article was met by a public outcry and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) referred the alleged hate speech complaint against Qwelane to the Equality Court.