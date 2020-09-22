Jon Qwelane still owes apology to LGBQTI community, ConCourt hears

As SA's top court deals with the constitutionality of the country's equality and hate speech law, a top advocate says it is a question that should not be asked in a vacuum.

“It is not an academic question. It is a question that will have an affect whether the LGBQTI community finally, after 12 years, gets an apology from Mr Qwelane for his hate speech,” said advocate Kate Hofmeyr, acting for the Psychological Society of SA (PsySSA).

The society was admitted as a friend of the court in the matter involving former high commissioner to Uganda Jon Qwelane and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

In November last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld an appeal by Qwelane and declared that section 10(1) of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) was unconstitutional.

The case has its genesis about 12 years ago when Qwelane wrote an article published in the Sunday Sun titled “Call me names — but gay is not OK”.