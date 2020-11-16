EU says won't monitor Uganda election, limiting poll's international scrutiny

The European Union will not deploy an observer mission for Uganda's presidential election in January, an official said on Monday, after complaints that advice from previous observers to make the polls fair went unheeded.

In the January 14 vote, President Yoweri Museveni, 76, will face off against youthful pop star and lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known by his music moniker Bobi Wine and who is seen as the incumbent president's closest competitor.

In the same election, voters will also pick their lawmakers.

"An EOM (election observer mission) will not be present in Uganda in 2021," Attilio Pacific, EU ambassador and head of delegation to Uganda, told Reuters in an email.

He said in taking a decision not to send observers, the EU had considered whether Uganda had "made progress on recommendations provided by previous EU electoral missions."