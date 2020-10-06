Master KG nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has scored a nomination at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

But he’s not the only SA act to secure a nomination, with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa also scoring a nod for Best African Act.

Rounding up the nominees in the category are Burna Boy(Nigeria), Rema (Nigeria), Sheebah (Uganda) and Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo).

“Thank you so much MTV for this nomination in the Best African Act category at the EMAs. I'm so excited right now. This is a life-changing moment for me,” Master KG said in reaction to the news.

Burna Boy won in the category last year, beating SA musicians Nasty C and Prince Kaybee.

“A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music,” Burna Boy said.

Lady Gaga leads the nominations pack this year with seven nods that include Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video.

BTS and Justin Bieber are tied second with five nominations each.

The 27th instalment of the awards will stage on November 8 and music lovers can vote for their favourite on the official MTV EMA site.

“The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year’s African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt globally,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa.

“This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement.”