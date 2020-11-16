Africa

Uganda leader meets Ethiopian official, urges talks

By Reuters - 16 November 2020 - 15:03
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. File photo
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that he had met with Ethiopia's foreign minister and deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, and appealed for negotiations to stop the conflict in the Tigray region.

"A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image. There should be negotiations and the conflict stopped, lest it leads to unnecessary loss of lives and cripples the economy," tweeted Museveni after unconfirmed media reports that Uganda may play a mediation role.  

Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000 - UN

The number of people who have fled into Sudan from the conflict in northern Ethiopia has risen to at least 20,000, the UN refugee agency said on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X