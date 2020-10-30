Stellenbosch TB trial proves children can be cured much sooner

Young children with less severe TB can be cured in four months instead of the usual six months prescribed by the law, a new treatment study has found.

This was discovered after a trial involving more than 1,200 children from India, SA, Uganda and Zambia was conducted at the Desmond Tutu TB Centre (DTTC) at Stellenbosch University recently.

Prof Anneke Hesseling of the faculty of medicine and health sciences at SU said this had been the first trial to confirm their suspicion.

“The SHINE trial is the first tuberculosis treatment-shortening randomised-controlled clinical trial in children. It’s a milestone. We’ve suspected for a long time that we are over-treating many children with TB, but now have clear, pragmatic evidence to inform policy and clinical practice,” said Hesseling.

Hesseling said around 1.1 million children developed TB annually, with nearly 205,000 succumbing to the virus each year. Children and adolescents accounted for around 25% of TB cases in Africa.

Hesseling, however, said treatment options for children had lagged those available to adults.

“The SHINE trial compared a shortened four-month treatment regimen with the standard six-month regimen, using the same medications, and showed that 93% of children with minimal TB were successfully treated, with no difference in outcome between the regimens,” she said.