HIV reprieve for women

Sub-Saharan Africa women who are still under siege from high rate of HIV infection can give a sigh of relieve following the breakthrough announcement yesterday about the new prevention injection.

The announcement was made at the University of the Witwatersrand in conjuction with researchers from the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN).

It was revealed that initial results emanating from clinical trials of the new preventive medicine demonstrate that taking an injection once every eight weeks is more effective than taking a daily pill to prevent HIV infection.

The trials, known as the HPTN 084, were headed by Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, a research professor and a director of research at the Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute.

The HPTN is a worldwide collaborative clinical trials’ network that brings together investigators, community members and other partners to develop and test the safety and efficacy of interventions designed to prevent the acquisition and transmission of HIV.