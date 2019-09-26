Britain's Prince Harry travels to Botswana for next leg of Africa tour

Britain's Prince Harry was due to travel to Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's southern African tour.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family.

They drew crowds of well-wishers on their first three days in Cape Town, where they visited non-governmental organisations working with vulnerable communities and the youth.

On Wednesday, much attention was focused on Archie, who sat on his mother's lap as the royal couple chatted with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu at Tutu's charitable foundation.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work.