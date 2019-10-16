Entertainment

Ntsiki Mazwai criticises KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in biopic

By Kyle Zeeman - 16 October 2019 - 11:51
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane has been cast as Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa' story.
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane has been cast as Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa' story.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

Outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the heated debate over a decision to cast KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic.

Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story premieres on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on  November 6 and is based on the life of the star.

Viacom on Tuesday announced that the role of Lebo in the docu-series will be played by KB and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi will play the younger version of Lebo, while KB will play the star as an adult.

The decision split fans, who flooded social media to share their thoughts on the casting.

Ntsiki joined in the conversation and claimed that KB didn't have the same energy as Lebo.

“KB may have white people connections but she doesn't have the Lebo Mathosa energy. Not by a long shot,” she wrote.

She said that many people can sing and dance but it took someone special to replicate Lebo.

“A lot of people can sing and dance, hey. The Lebo Mathosa role needs someone with that crazy energy.”

There were also split opinions over Bahumi's inclusion on the series.

Her dad and popular media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, defended her in an open letter after City Press revealed that she was set to be part of the project.

“Listen! Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have. f**k the haters. It's not your fault that you're my daughter.”

Minnie Dlamini took to Twitter on Tuesday after Bahumi's role was confirmed to praise the actress and show her support.

Bahumi to tell Lebo's 'sincere, humble and emotional side'

KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Mhlongo have been cast to play Lebo Mathosa in the long-awaited biopic about the decorated singer’s journey to stardom.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate

'The Lebo Mathosa Story' is a six-part BET Africa drama series that tells the story of her incredible life.
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Celeb kids audition to play Lebo Mathosa

Biopic on late icon on the cards.
Entertainment
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X