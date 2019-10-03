More financial misery for Zimbabwe after central bank curtails Ecocash

Harare — Zimbabwe’s financial crisis deepened this week after the central bank suspended the services of the country’s largest mobile money operator Ecocash, before partially restoring it.

Zimbabwe’s cashless economy conducts the bulk of transactions via electronic and mobile money systems dominated by Econet’s Ecocash, which has a 95% market share, moving hundreds of millions of the local currency, a day.

Ecocash is a subsidiary of the country’s largest mobile network operator Econet, majority owned by billionaire businessperson Strive Masiyiwa.

The cash shortages have resulted in the unorthodox practice of “selling cash” becoming rampant in the country.

With the ailing economy unable to create jobs, thousands of youths have taken to selling cash or changing money at the parallel market as a means of survival.

In exchange for hard currency, one is made to surrender up to 60% of their mobile balance as the transfer fee.