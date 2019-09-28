UN rights envoy says Zimbabwe political, economic situation deteriorating

Zimbabwe's political and economic environment is deteriorating, causing anxiety as hopes fade for a long-awaited improvement in people's living conditions, a United Nations human rights envoy said on Friday.

Many Zimbabweans are frustrated that the departure in November 2017 of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, who died on Sept. 6 in Singapore, did not lead to a quick economic recovery and end to heavy-handed tactics by authorities.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Harare needed to intensify reform efforts.

Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, a U.N. envoy on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, told reporters after a 10-day fact-finding visit that Zimbabweans were questioning the capacity of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to bring about change.

"Albeit the common belief that a transformation will come, I believe that the long-awaited hopes are fading," Nyaletsossi said.

"I have perceived from my different meetings around the country that there is a serious deterioration of the political, economic and social environment since August 2018, resulting in fear, frustration and anxiety among a large number of Zimbabweans."