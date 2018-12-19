Doctors join strike as economy crushes 'festive season' spirit in Zimbabwe

Foreign currency shortages that triggered erratic supplies of basic commodities, inflation and an increase in the cost of living have made ordinary Zimbabweans an unhappy lot.

The World Happiness Index for 2018 puts Zimbabwe at 140 - down from 138 out of 155 countries in 2017. The unhappiness is evident even among some of the most educated and skilled workers in the country.

A fortnight ago, junior doctors downed tools citing an array of grievances ranging from poor remuneration to horrible working conditions. A spirited campaign by government to urge doctors to “put lives first” fell on deaf ears.

“People are dying in hospitals and I think it is important that ethics are put before everything else,” said finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Instead of heeding the call, senior doctors on Tuesday joined their juniors in the strike.