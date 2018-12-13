SA vying to host netball world cup

Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane is keeping her fingers crossed that their bid to host the 2023 World Cup will be approved.

For the rights to stage what would be the first netball World Cup on the African soil, SA faces a stiff competition from New Zealand who also bid to host the international showpiece.

"We are competing with New Zealand and our advantage is that they had already hosted two World Cups before while the entire African continent is yet to get a chance," Molokwane told Sowetan yesterday.

"The International Netball Federation (INF) board will announce their decision early next year. We are ready in every aspect. the infrastructure and our team [the Spar Proteas] are in great form. We would use the Cape Town International Convention Centre."