SA vying to host netball world cup
Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane is keeping her fingers crossed that their bid to host the 2023 World Cup will be approved.
For the rights to stage what would be the first netball World Cup on the African soil, SA faces a stiff competition from New Zealand who also bid to host the international showpiece.
"We are competing with New Zealand and our advantage is that they had already hosted two World Cups before while the entire African continent is yet to get a chance," Molokwane told Sowetan yesterday.
"The International Netball Federation (INF) board will announce their decision early next year. We are ready in every aspect. the infrastructure and our team [the Spar Proteas] are in great form. We would use the Cape Town International Convention Centre."
After successfully defending their Diamond Challenge title in Polokwane a fortnight ago, the Spar Proteas aim to utilise the upcoming quad series, to be hosted in England from January 13-20, to prepare for next years' World Cup in the same country in July.
"It was important to defend our quad series title [they beat Zimbabwe 73-44 in the final] because we are preparing for next year's World Cup. In January we will continue to test our capabilities in the quad series, we want to go to the World Cup well prepared," stated the NSA president.
In the quad series, SA will play against host England, New Zealand and Australia.
Molokwane feels their performance in this competition would also send a message about their readiness to host the World Cup.
"We want to show the world that we are indeed a netball nation. Doing well at the quad series can see us earn more trust from INF. it's important to put in a good show there. all eyes will be on us since we've bid to host the World Cup," said Molokwane.