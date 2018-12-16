News

Model being 'intimidated by Mugabes'

By META MPHAHLELE - 16 December 2018 - 10:32
Gabriella Engels says she is feeling under pressure from the Mugabe brothers to withdraw the case of assault against Grace.
Ousted Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's son Robert Junior is facing a criminal case in SA after a case of intimidation was opened against him this week.

The case, opened by Gabriella Engels on Thursday, could set the stage for round two of the legal war between the all-powerful Mugabes and the Joburg model. She is the same woman who was allegedly assaulted by Mugabe jnr's mother Grace with an electric extension cord in a Sandton hotel in August last year. 

‘You only need a mouse to take down an elephant‚’ says mom of model who took on Grace Mugabe

“I always tell her: you don’t need an elephant to take down another elephant. You need a mouse. She has shown that."
4 months ago

