Three people drown, many rescued on sweltering Cape Town weekend

Three people drowned in the sea on a sweltering day in Cape Town on Saturday — the busiest beach day in three years, the city said.

The drownings occurred at Clovelly, Monwabisi East and Strand in areas where no lifeguards were present. The city recorded a daytime maximum temperature of 33°C over the weekend.

Lifeguards saved numerous other lives, responding to more than 127 incidents on Saturday.

“I am proud of the huge effort put in by all our services over the weekend and I especially want to celebrate the commitment of our lifeguards,” said Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health.

“Saturday was one of the busiest beach days in the past few years and our staff have certainly stepped up.