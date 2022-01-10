Mat_Elle: 'I quit my well-paying job to work for free as a broadcaster'

Metro FM on-air personality Mat_Elle is one of the exciting voices to watch out for on the airwaves.

Real name Nthabeleng Matela, the Afro-tech DJ was born and raised in a small mining town of Carletonville, western Johannesburg.

But growing up the future of the self-confessed academic overachiever, with a strong passion for sports, looked completely different. The 31-year-old star almost had a career as a professional athlete, but a sports injury kept that from happening.

“I went to Westfields Primary School… that was an exciting time of my life. Back then I thought I was going to be a professional athlete. I then went to the High School for Girls Potchefstroom, where I received my provincial colours for the sports I participated in,” she recalls.

“In 2007, I represented SA in Botswana. I also went to the African Youth Games in France… during my time in France, I got a knee injury after I attempted to do a long jump. I did go for physiotherapy, but unfortunately, that’s where my sporting career pretty much ended.”

Although Mat_Elle had a keen interest in the arts and the creative industry, after matric she was granted a bursary and studied BCom in economics.

However, the radio bug bit and she launched her airwaves career with a graveyard slot on campus station, Tuks FM. She juggled it with a full-time job as a data analyst in Johannesburg.

“I worked as a junior analyst. I remember how I'd knock off in the early hours of the morning from my midnight show, drive to my house and then get ready for work," Mat_Elle shares.

"I used to disappear during lunchtimes to take a nap – that’s what I was willing to do in order to hone and perfect my skills as a radio personality."