Zweli Mkhize jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter dated Aug. 5, and seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

The embattled minister tendered his resignation earlier following a 3-hour meeting in Durban on Wednesday with one of the president's emissaries.

Mkhize was placed on special leave in June following revelations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m.

TimesLIVE