News

Zweli Mkhize jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

05 August 2021 - 19:45
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later that night.
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later that night.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter dated Aug. 5, and seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

The embattled minister tendered his resignation earlier following a 3-hour meeting in Durban on Wednesday with one of the president's emissaries.

Mkhize was placed on special leave in June following revelations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m.

TimesLIVE

Digital Vibes cash used to open hair salon and nail franchise — report

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefitted from the health department’s Digital Vibes contract when more than R1m ...
News
1 day ago

‘We will not allow anyone to question our integrity’: SIU hits back at Zweli Mkhize’s son

The Special Investigating Unit has denied that it did not give the son of health minister Zweli Mkhize, Dedani, a chance to clear his name in the ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting