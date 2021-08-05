Cabinet urges KZN communities to help calm racial tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet has urged communities in KwaZulu-Natal to support government efforts to address racial tensions and undertones in the province.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the tensions were threatening to undermine the values the founding fathers of a democratic, nonracial and equal SA gave up their freedom and lives for.

The call came on the day thousands of EFF supporters marched in Phoenix against those involved in criminal acts which saw 36 people killed during the recent unrest.

Ntshavheni, who was briefing journalists after Wednesday's cabinet meeting, said the number of deaths as a result of last month's violence has been revised to 354, with the numbers of reported deaths linked to the unrest in Gauteng unchanged at 79 and 275 in KwaZulu-Natal as of Wednesday.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini metro accounted for the most deaths at 122 and of the deaths reported there, 36 were reported in Phoenix — 29 of them murders and seven subject to inquests. She said 22 suspects have been arrested and appeared in court for the murders in Phoenix.