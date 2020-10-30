Mbalula: Decisions about taxis will be binding for all — even those shunning lekgotla

The National Taxi Association (NTA) has warned transport minister Fikile Mbalula that should the decisions emanating from the national taxi lekgotla negatively affect its members, it will not hesitate to approach the courts.

Mbalula is hosting a national taxi lekgotla in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, which started on Thursday. The three-day lekgotla is meant to address challenges faced by the industry and to try to achieve consensus on its future.

“The decisions made at the lekgotla should not have a negative impact on our business and should that be the case, we will test their constitutionality through our justice system,” NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said.

The NTA snubbed the lekgotla this week.

Speaking at the lekgotla, Mbalula said: “We must not speak past each other as if we are singing on stage ... We must talk facing each other.