Ramaphosa hopes a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry will emerge from this week's lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that plays a meaningful role in the mainstream economy and is effectively regulated.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the lekgotla would seek common ground on existing business models, safety and compliance, broader economic empowerment of operators and the issue of subsidies for taxis.

“It will also look at how to end the conflict and violence that continues to plague the industry because of competition on routes,” he said.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the three-day national lekgotla which starts on Thursday. It is expected to bring together government, civil society and industry stakeholders and follows provincial makgotla that have already taken place in most provinces.

On Monday, he said the taxi industry has to play an important role in the government’s ultimate objective of improving the daily experiences of commuters through the establishment of integrated rapid transport service networks in the metros, cities, towns and rural districts.