South Africa

Two taxi patrollers shot in Douglasdale

30 October 2020 - 15:05
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the two patrollers from Randburg United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association were ambushed by two unknown gunmen.
Police said the two patrollers from Randburg United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association were ambushed by two unknown gunmen.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Two taxi patrollers were shot close to the taxi rank at Fourways Mall on Friday, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the two patrollers from Randburg United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association (Rulldta) were ambushed by two unknown gunmen.

Masondo said the suspects opened fire and fled the scene.

A 44-year-old man was shot dead while his colleague sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

The shooting happened at the corner of Fourways Boulevard and Percy Street at around 7.40am.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information can contact the Douglasdale police on 011 699 1300 or 071 675 7158 or alternatively 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

B&B guests 'shot at and robbed' by balaclava-clad gang in Eastern Cape

Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after guests at a farmhouse bed and breakfast outside Addo in the Eastern Cape were shot at ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X