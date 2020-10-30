Two taxi patrollers shot in Douglasdale

Two taxi patrollers were shot close to the taxi rank at Fourways Mall on Friday, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the two patrollers from Randburg United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association (Rulldta) were ambushed by two unknown gunmen.

Masondo said the suspects opened fire and fled the scene.

A 44-year-old man was shot dead while his colleague sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

The shooting happened at the corner of Fourways Boulevard and Percy Street at around 7.40am.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information can contact the Douglasdale police on 011 699 1300 or 071 675 7158 or alternatively 08600 10111.

