Herman Mashaba's ActionSA strikes a chord with students — but party still waiting for registration
The newly formed political party of former DA leader in Gauteng Herman Mashaba is gaining ground at tertiary institutions — even though its candidates contesting SRC elections have had to stand as independents as the party is still awaiting registration with the IEC.
ActionSA on Thursday said one of its junior members now held a position in the University of Pretoria SRC after elections.
“Nothando Ngubane won a seat on the SRC, while Nokuthula Mahlalela was elected as the chairperson of the faculty house of education,” said party spokesperson Lerato M-Ngobeni.
“Despite ActionSA’s registration still pending with the IEC, both students contested the SRC elections as independent candidates but draped in ActionSA identity. Nothando’s campaign amassed more votes than the ANC, EFF or DA student candidates,” the party added.
Ngubane’s achievement was hailed as a step towards the party making political ground in the next elections.
“ActionSA is committed to becoming the political home of preference for young people in SA, who are often left behind by our political system. These young students’ victories are a step towards this objective,” the party said.
Earlier this month, Mashaba announced the appointment of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey as the party's provincial chair. He also announced former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dr Makhosi Khoza as party leaders in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal respectively.
He said the interim senate will challenge the government's response to socio-economic issues, including gender-based violence and corruption, but his response to immigration is what garnered a reaction from his supporters.
“ActionSA has noted the proliferation of xenophobic movements in SA, and we have resolved to be leaders and not followers in the struggle for immigration control in SA. The enemy is not foreigners. The enemy is our government and it is our government that deserves our hostility,” the party said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
