South Africa

NTA accuses government of bias towards Santaco

Taxi industry divided over lekgotla

30 October 2020 - 11:02

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula may have to work harder to get the entire taxi industry to endorse the taxi lekgotla, which is instrumental in his efforts to formalise the sector.

The taxi lekgotla began in Boksburg, on the East Rand, yesterday with different role players in the industry present...

