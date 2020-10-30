NTA accuses government of bias towards Santaco
Taxi industry divided over lekgotla
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula may have to work harder to get the entire taxi industry to endorse the taxi lekgotla, which is instrumental in his efforts to formalise the sector.
The taxi lekgotla began in Boksburg, on the East Rand, yesterday with different role players in the industry present...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.