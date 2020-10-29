Ramaphosa urges taxi sector to clean up its act

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the taxi industry to use its historic conference to end levels of lawlessness and disrespect for women that is associated with the sector.



Speaking at the Taxi Lekgotla held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa said the taxi industry had played a critical role of transport commuters even during the difficult times of apartheid...