Philippi family lost three children while bullets flew in Cape Town

The Zwelibi family of Lower Crossroads are in shock after three of their children were shot dead in Philippi on Saturday.

Sikelela (17), Sonwabo (18) and Aphiwe Zwelibi (25) were killed at a friend’s house. The friend was apparently not present and the family say they are not getting any answers from him.

Over the same weekend, just 200m away, two men were killed in KwaThandi tavern. Six women were also shot dead in Philippi over the weekend.

GroundUp spoke to the Zwelibi family after minister of police Bheki Cele had visited them. The family had cleared their house to make space for evening prayers and mourners.