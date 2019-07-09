Body of 13-year-old special needs child found by her mom

"I want the community to kill him - but first, I want the truth."

These were the words of an outraged mother who stumbled upon her daughter's half-naked body on Tuesday morning.

Joyce, 32, of the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, told our sister publication TimesLIVE she had been searching since Sunday for her 13-year-old special needs daughter, whose disability prevented her from speaking.

SowetanLIVE has chosen not to publish Joyce's full name to protect the identity of her daughter, pending the confirmation of charges to be brought against her attacker.

"She disappeared on Sunday. She never left the area where we lived, she would always be seen playing with the other children in the area," Joyce said.

She said she found her daughter's body while she was collecting water.

"I went down to the river this morning [Tuesday] at about 6.40am. I saw her body- I just screamed and called for people to come and help."