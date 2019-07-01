MK vets to march to Luthuli House

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association in Gauteng is planning to march to the ANC headquarters to demand the implementation of the party's resolutions.

The march on Monday, which will consist of MKMVA branches across the province, comes in the wake of a number of ANC leaders and unions affiliated to Cosatu calling for the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank.

"It's not an attack on Luthuli House or the ANC, it is actually in support of the implementation of the resolution," said MKMVA national spokesperson Carl Niehaus. "The march is as a result of a decision that was taken by the provincial leadership of the MKMVA lekgotla to call for the relevant resolutions that were taken at the 54th national conference of the ANC."

Niehaus was speaking to the Sowetan after a poster of the planned march circulated on social media at the weekend.

However, the Gauteng MK National Council (MKNC), which is a parallel structure of the MKMVA, has denounced this action and accused the provincial MKMVA of being factional.