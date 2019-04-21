Kebby Maphatsoe under fire from law firm

In papers filed in court and seen by Sunday World, Madhlopa and Thenga Attorneys said it had entered into an agreement to render various legal services including criminal, civil litigation matters, registrations and amendments of trusts for the MKMVA between May 2016 and July 2018.

However, it said, despite the agreement that the law firm will submit invoices after every matter was handled for immediate payment, the organisation failed to comply with its obligations.

"The plaintiff complied with its obligations in that I rendered legal services as instructed by the defendant, and generated invoices to the defendant, which invoices remain unpaid.

"The defendant is in breach of its obligations in that it failed to pay amounts which are due to the plaintiff for services rendered. The defendant is indebted to the plaintiff in the amount of R1,414,056. 62."

According to court papers, of the R1.4m owed to the lawyers by MKMVA, R560,000 emanates from the defamation case. Other legal costs related to different cases.

Kasrils had sued Maphatsoe and his organisation for defamation after the MK vets leader claimed Kasrils was the one who engineered the 2015 rape charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Maphatsoe claimed that Kasrils was the one who set up Zuma's accuser Khwezi as a honey trap to discredit the former president.