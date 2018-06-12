Move to clip Kebby Maphatsoe wings in uMkhonto weSizwe association

There is a move in the ANC to disband the leadership of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which is led by Kebby Maphatsoe.

An MKMVA leader told Sowetan yesterday that the plan was to ultimately install General Siphiwe Nyanda, who is part of the rival MK Council leadership, as the MKMVA president.

The MKMVA and MK Council have been at loggerheads with each other for some time, even over who should lead the ANC.

Yesterday, Maphatsoe said he was in the dark about the possible disbandment of the MKMVA, adding that unity talks between MKMVA and MK Council were continuing.

"There are unity talks. The Nasrec conference has instructed the [ANC] national executive committee (NEC) to make sure that there is unity within former combatants.

"Last month we had a meeting with ANC sub-committee peace and stability chairman Tony Yengeni. We put proposals on the table. We are waiting for comrade Yengeni to re-convene us," Maphatsoe said.